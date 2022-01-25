Brooks C. Sanders passed away on January 2, 2022, just shy of his 74th birthday. Brooks and his wife Marti Cooksey (deceased) were long time residents of Cape Meares.
Brooks was born in Durham, North Carolina and graduated from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. He was active in student politics and eventually became the proud editor of the student newspaper the Western Carolinian. It was during his famous eight year career as a student activist that he met the love of his life Marti.
In ’75 they moved to the west coast traveling in Brooks’ beloved Karmann Ghia.
Although they spent much time at their house in “Meares” they resided in Portland until retirement.
Brooks jobs have included award winning writing, editing, publishing and photography with Bingham-Willamette Company and Freightliner Corp.
He was also a Traffic Clerk for Union Pacific Railroad, staff writer at The Oregonian and The Robesonian in N.C.
Preceded in death by his brother Tate, Brooks is survived by his sister Mellisa Sanders-Juhan.
Locally Brooks was known by everyone for his bad-boy charm, optimism in the face of reality and love of storytelling. Whatever path you’re now ambling, Brooks, we know you’re “Doing pretty good for an old Democrat.”
