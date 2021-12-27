Brian Lee Thompson

Brian, age 55, was born in Tillamook Oregon to Leon and Marlene Thompson. He graduated from Tillamook High School in 1984 and went on to get a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from ITT. He lived most of his life in Oregon and passed away suddenly on 12/20/2021 at his home in Salem, Oregon. Brian loved to be outdoors that included hunting, fishing, target practice, and riding his motorcycles.
Brian is survived by his Mom, Marlene Thompson, sisters, Debbie McMurphy and Cheryl Thompson, and brother Alan Thompson, 10 nieces & nephews, and extended family and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his brother Todd, Dad, Leon Thompson, Grandparents John & Viola Landolt, and Melvin & Retha Thompson.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date.
