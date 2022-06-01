Brenda Rennae Sours passed away on May 4th, 2022 at Nehalem Valley Care Center in Wheeler, Oregon. She is survived by her sons, Alex Cole and Daylan Sours, her granddaughter Haylie, and her fiancé Chet Austin. Brenda was born August 25, 1960 in Tacoma Washington.
Brenda was passionate about her time as a volunteer firefighter with Garibaldi Fire Dept., and her many years as a volunteer animal rescuer with Northwest Regional Animal Center, United Paws of Tillamook, and other rescue organizations. She loved her dog and work partner Shasta, and had many kitties of her own, as well as a large feral colony for unwanted strays.
Brenda had a huge heart for both animals and people in need, and continually went out of her way to help wherever she could. She loved crabbing at Kelly's Marina and camping anytime she had the chance. She enjoyed Bruce Springsteen, painting, and taking care of her flowers.
Brenda was loved by many and will be missed in our world.
a celebration of life will be held from June 5, noon -5pm at Tillamook swiss hall. food and refreshments will be provided.
