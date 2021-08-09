Brenda Colleen Thompson was born in 1949 to Jesse Van Pelt Muller and Harold Muller in Hoopa, Calif. Her happiest childhood memories were along the Klamath River playing with her siblings and cousins at their grandmothers. She went to school in McKinleyville, California. She was one of 10 children and a proud member of the Yurok tribe.
Brenda married James Thompson in 1983 in Hermiston, Ore. They were married for 28 years. They were both very active in the Nazarene Church and poured into the lives of many young people. They both loved Jesus.
Brenda had a great sense of humor and an infectious smile, even as she battled cancer for her last three years.
Brenda leaves behind these blessings: her children: Alycia Hardman, Becca Notbohm (Ryan), Kenneth Thompson , Corena Cabral, and Grandchildren: Carrie (Brandi), Tomas, Carlie, Rayanne, Rokiah. She is also survived by two sisters, Ann, and Carol.
She was preceded in death by: her husband James, seven brothers , one sister, and her daughter-in-law Heather Thompson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Waud’s Funeral Home in Tillamook, Ore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.