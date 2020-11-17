Brenda Brink

Brenda was born in Hickory Ridge, Ark. on Nov. 30, 1942 and passed away Nov. 7, 2020 in Lincoln City, Ore. Her family made their way to Oregon where they settled in the Hebo area. Brenda met and later married Jerry Brink on November 16, 1961. They were stationed in Germany for a time and eventually came back to settle in Cloverdale. They were then transferred to the Tacoma, Washington area in 1980. Brenda became an iconic Avon lady where her sales and bright smile found her a place in the prestigious President’s Club. She made many life-long friends during her long career in Avon. Upon retirement in 1995 they returned to the Oregon coast. Brenda was very talented and loved to create wonderful, colorful afghans that we will cherish forever. Brenda is survived by her daughter Angel Brink, her son Scott Brink, her brother Kenneth Dix, her brother Keith Dix and her sister Kathryn Hicks. Her many friends, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren will greatly miss her gentle demeanor and happy smile. Dance momma dance!
