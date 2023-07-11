Bradley Trafton Nixon was born in VA Beach Nov. 11 1976 & passed away June 11 2023. He leaves behind parents Peter (Jamie) Nixon, Norfolk, Virginia and Sandra (Stan) Arthur of Tillamook, Oregon. He is predeceased by Grandparents, Howard & Lorraine Nixon, Va Beach And John & Willa Whitesel, Gassaway, WV. Bradley attended First Colonial High School and moved to Tillamook, Oregon where he graduated from high school. He went to Wyoming Technical School, Laramie, WY. where he trained in diesel mechanics. Bradley lived in Tillamook for five years before moving back to Va. Beach in 1999, his true home. He currently was a Heavy duty mechanic for the City of Va. Beach. Bradley loved fishing and crabbing and always owned a boat. He also enjoyed working on anything with a motor. For several seasons he worked with his dad and Jamie on a crab boat. At a young age he was taking apart small engines and getting them working. He had a real passion for working on engines and diagnosing problems. Bradley had a kidney transplant in 2005 and survived Covid in 2022. He never complained about his health and continued to push himself to work and be independent. He had a wonderful sense of humor and could tell the funniest stories. He made so many people laugh, especially his family. Bradley was very close to his aunts Becky, Janetta and Debbie. Bradley is also survived by aunts and uncles Becky & Frank Ward, Manassas, Va, Janetta & Terry Schmidt, Erwin, TN, Debbie Frame, Maysville, NC, Sandra Tate Nixon, Va. Beach, VA. and a number of cousins, in Oregon stepbrother Brian(Christine) Arthur, stepsister Jamie (Tido) Pesenti, nieces Aubrey and Kinley, and nephew Easton. Bradley was a man with strong faith and trusted in the Lord. We are comforted knowing that Bradley is now in the peaceful hands of our Savior.
Bradley Trafton Nixon
November 11, 1976 ~ June 11, 2023
