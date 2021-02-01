On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, Bradley James Rogers, passed away in Portland, Ore., surrounded by his family. Brad passed due to a bacterial infection.
Brad was born in Astoria, Ore. to Larry and Mardell Rogers on Feb. 14, 1969. As a young man, he was an active member of the Tillamook 4-H and FFA. He showed beef, sheep and swine, as well as competed in tractor driving, soils and livestock judging. He received his FFA State Farmer degree in 1987. Brad played 4 years of high school football for the Cheesemakers and was recruited by Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) as a lineman. During his 4 years of football at OIT, his team made it to the championships twice, winning once.
After graduation from OIT with a degree in manufacturing engineering, Brad started his career as a saw filer. He worked numerous years for Hampton Lumber and ended up medically retiring at Garibaldi Hardwoods. He spent the last 10 years helping his family run their Rogers Greens Christmas wreath business.
Brad had a passion for Boer goats, guns, wood cutting and football. He could be found during the spring and summer attending Black powder competitions, Boer goat shows and chopping wood with friends and family. Brad was a friend to everyone and enjoyed talking history, politics, and football.
Brad is survived by his parents Larry and Mardell Rogers. His sister Nicki Hurley and her husband Jack. His nephews Garrett and Cooper Hurley, Cooper’s wife Emilee and great nephew Brylee.
After COVID-19, a memorial will be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.