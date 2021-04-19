Please join us for a Celebration of Life in loving memory of Bradley James Rogers, Feb 14, 1969 to Jan. 19, 2021, Saturday, April 24, 2021 Alderbrook Grange Hall, 5995 Alderbrook Rd, Tillamook, Oregon 97141
We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and to remember a very special person who is greatly missed.
Pizza will be served. Please bring a side salad or dessert to share.
