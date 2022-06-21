Bonnie Lorraine Cushen Genung

Bonnie Lorraine Cushen was born April 15, 1946 in Omak, Washington. She and her family moved often in her childhood, to more places than she could actually sit and count (although she tried!) In 1963, while living in Olinda, California, Bonnie married Ben Genung. They continued the pattern of moving often, even after their daughter Valerie joined them in 1970.
Over the course of her lifetime, Bonnie had been a waitress, bartender, housekeeper, and teacher’s aid. She moved to Tillamook in 1991, was widowed in 1992, and in 1993 she became a bartender at the Tillamook Eagles, a post she held for 10 years before health concerns forced her into retirement. She then dove headfirst into caring for her grandchildren (who dubbed her Grandma Bobo,) going to BINGO, and watching her favorite crime dramas on TV, most notably NCIS. The last year of her life came with a cancer diagnosis, and Bonnie fought stubbornly as only she could. She passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, under hospice care at her assisted living facility in Forest Grove, OR.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Ben Genung, her parents Al and Bessie Cushen, brother Dan Cushen, sister Terri Bertram, and nephew Joshua Bertram.
Bonnie is survived by her sister Toni Pearson, who will miss her dearly. Also daughter Valerie Zwald and son-in-law Ryan Zwald; grandchildren Zak Zwald, Andrew Zwald, and Zoe Zwald; nephews Richard Pearson (Laura), Randy Pearson (Kerrie), Steven Holtman, Jacob Bertram, and Dale Bertram; niece LaDawna Streiff (Rod); as well as grandnieces and grandnephews, and two furry pals, Go-Go and Iroh. She also leaves behind many loving friends and caregivers.
Bonnie never met a cause she didn’t want to help. Donations in her honor can be made to any program which is close to your heart and assists anyone in need. Especially dear to her heart was the Tillamook County Outdoor School Program.
As per Bonnie’s wishes, there will be no immediate services. A private family celebration will be held next summer in Northern California.
