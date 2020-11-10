Bonita O'Brien

Bonita Carolyn (Teigen) O'Brien, 86, of Pacific City, Ore., died in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 in Vancouver, Wash. Bonita died of complications of pancreatic cancer diagnosed two months before her death, requesting not to disclose the prognosis until after her passing.
Born on Jan. 7, 1934 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, the second child and only daughter of Dorothy Kathryn (Enerson) and Edward Ludvig Teigen. Her Brothers Edward Enerson and Burton Lynn Teigen preceded her in death. Brian H. O'Brien and Bonita Teigen were married June 4th, 1954 in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Bonita and Brian started an appliance service company in Portland, Ore. This company would become the largest Maytag Home Appliance Center west of the Mississippi in sales volume nationally. Bonita retired as the Vice President and CFO in 1996 and Brian retired in 1998 when they moved to Pacific City, OR to enjoy retirement. Bonita and Brian traveled the United States bringing awareness to the needs of the National Kidney Association with Brian appointed the NW President. The O’Briens were avid golfers and dedicated philanthropist to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and National Kidney Foundation. Brian preceded her in death on October 9th, 2003 in Pacific City, OR.
Bonita was a strong, full of wisdom mother, wife and grandmother with a great sense of humor and holistic view of life that knew kindness builds bonds and relationships. We called her tough based on life experiences of physical and situational challenges dealt in her life. She would always put her friends and family first and never be concerned about her health or well-being even in the toughest times.
Children: Linda Brown, (Gary, deceased), Tillamook; Barry O'Brien (Kristine), Puyallup, WA; Laura Dowell, Sandy, OR; Brant O'Brien (Rhonda) Vancouver, WA.
Grandchildren: 10; 21 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild.
Memorial donation suggestions:
- ELCA World Hunger on the Web, or make checks to St. Peter Lutheran, 401
Madrona, Tillamook, OR 97141 memo: Bonita Memorial
- National Kidney Foundation of Oregon and Southwest Washington
Memorial Service to be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Saint Peter Lutheran, Tillamook, Ore.
We invite friends but due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that prior arrangements be discussed with Pastor Jerry (503) 351-4838 before attending to accommodate family. We encourage your attendance with safety in mind. No formal reception planned due to restrictions.
