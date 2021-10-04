Bonita Carolyn (Teigen) O'Brien (86) of Pacific City, Ore., died in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 in Vancouver, Wash. Bonita’s Memorial was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 21, and was postponed due to state pandemic protocol.
Born on Jan. 7, 1934 in Belle Fourche, S.D., the second child and only daughter of Dorothy Kathryn (Enerson) and Edward Ludvig Teigen. Her Brothers Edward Enerson and Burton Lynn Teigen preceded her in death. Bonita married Brian H. O'Brien on June 4th, 1954 in Ketchikan, Alaska.
Bonita and Brian started an appliance service company in Portland, Ore. in the early sixties. This business would grow to become the largest Maytag Home Appliance Center west of the Mississippi in sales volume nationally. Bonita retired as the Vice President and CFO in 1996 and Brian retired in 1998 when they moved to Pacific City, OR to enjoy retirement. Bonita and Brian traveled the United States bringing awareness to the needs of the National Kidney Association with Brian appointed the NW President. The O’Brien’s were avid golfers and dedicated philanthropist to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and National Kidney Foundation. Brian preceded her in death on October 9th, 2003 in Pacific City, OR.
Bonita was a strong wisdom filled mother, grandmother and wife with a great sense of humor and holistic view of life that knew personal kindness builds bonds and relationships that last forever. We called her tough based on life experiences of physical and situational challenges dealt in her life. She would always put her friends and family first and was never concerned about herself or well-being even in the toughest of personal times.
Children: Linda Brown, (Gary, deceased), Tillamook; Barry O'Brien (Kristine), Puyallup, WA; Laura Ball (James), Sandy, OR; Brant O'Brien (Rhonda) Vancouver, WA. Grandchildren: 10; 21 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild at the time of her passing. She would be thrilled knowing she has been blessed with two more great, great grandchildren and one on the way since her reunion date with God.
Memorial Service Saturday, Oct.16, at 11:30 a.m. Saint Albans Episcopal, Tillamook, OR.
We encourage your attendance with safety for self and others in mind, Covid protocol will be in effect. No formal reception at church is planned due to restrictions and the family is inviting all to a celebration in a private residence following the service.
Memorial donation suggestions:
- ELCA World Hunger on the Web, or make checks to St. Peter Lutheran, 401 Madrona, Tillamook, OR 97141 memo: Bonita Memorial
- National Kidney Foundation of Oregon and Southwest Washington
