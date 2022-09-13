Robert (Bob) Harold Webster 98, formerly of Tillamook, passed away at the Gateway Care Center in Portland on July29, 2022. Bob worked in the aerospace industry. After retiring he moved to Tillamook where he owned and operated the Webbery, a home decorating store. He was loved and will be missed. No services planned.
Online Poll
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen off OR coast
- Current E-Edition
- Commissioners host lively discussion on potential uses of Alderbrook Golf Course
- Fatal Crash: Highway 101 in Lincoln City
- A peek at the Port: Joshua Balmer
- Tillamook County Democrats to open campaign headquarters in downtown Tillamook
- TCCA announces climate action goals and plan for progress
- THH E-Edition for 9-13-22
- Quonset Hut fire closes 3rd Street in Tillamook (updated)
- Report: Build up of dead trees causes extreme fire risk
Commented
- Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate? (2)
- Seaside Police seek assistance in locating shooting suspect (1)
- First pediatric monkeypox (hMPXV) case identified in Oregon (1)
- 'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising (1)
- What are your plans for Labor Day? (1)
- Fatal Crash: Highway 101 in Lincoln City (1)
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Today
Articles
- Coast Guard rescues 2 fishermen off OR coast
- Current E-Edition
- Commissioners host lively discussion on potential uses of Alderbrook Golf Course
- Fatal Crash: Highway 101 in Lincoln City
- A peek at the Port: Joshua Balmer
- Tillamook County Democrats to open campaign headquarters in downtown Tillamook
- TCCA announces climate action goals and plan for progress
- THH E-Edition for 9-13-22
- Quonset Hut fire closes 3rd Street in Tillamook (updated)
- Report: Build up of dead trees causes extreme fire risk
Commented
- Do you believe Oceanside should incorporate? (2)
- Seaside Police seek assistance in locating shooting suspect (1)
- First pediatric monkeypox (hMPXV) case identified in Oregon (1)
- 'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising (1)
- What are your plans for Labor Day? (1)
- Fatal Crash: Highway 101 in Lincoln City (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.