Robert (Bob) Harold Webster 98, formerly of Tillamook, passed away at the Gateway Care Center in Portland on July29, 2022. Bob worked in the aerospace industry. After retiring he moved to Tillamook where he owned and operated the Webbery, a home decorating store. He was loved and will be missed. No services planned.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobert Webster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


