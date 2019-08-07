Bob Rissel was born in San Francisco on July 26th, 1930 of immigrant parents. His mother Lily Nicolson immigrated from Wick, Scotland and his father from Bern, Switzerland. Bob grew up in Pebble Beach, California where his father was a chef at the Del Monte Lodge. He began playing golf in Pebble Beach at the age of 6 and was a caddie during high school. He graduated from Carmel High School in 1948 and kept in contact with his classmates through any class reunions. He was able to attend his 70th class reunion with his whole family in 2018. Bob attended the University of California and then embarked on many exciting careers that led him in many directions. He set up a chain of restaurants for Continental Trailways in the ‘50s. He traveled all over small towns in the south and in his spare time took up flying. He was hired to fly the oil pipeline in the Pan Handle of Texas and did crop dusting in Texas and California. Bob moved to Jamaica in 1954 to manage the hotel San Souci for his godfather Frank Brandstetter where he had a plane to bring in supplies from Cuba and Florida. Bob continued his career in the hotel business when moving back to California. He managed hotels in the Monterey Peninsula, including the Del Monte Lodge, Beach and Tennis club, Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite and Berkley Marriott. Bob would probably say one of his most exciting opportunities of a lifetime was being selected to join the planning committee for the 1960 Olympic Games. He was Assistant Director of the Olympic Village a Squaw Valley which involved organizing the housing and feeding of the athletes for the 8thWinter Olympic Games. After the games, he managed the University of California Alum Center at Lake Tahoe. Bob was an avid golfer, skier, and sailor. Bob’s transition to Oregon took place in 1973 when he and Sally bought Pacific City Builders Supply from Sally’s parents. Bob was an active businessman and served on the Tillamook County Planning Commission, Pacific City Sewer and Water Board, and Pacific City Chamber of Commerce. Aviation and flying was the love of his life. Bob flew and all kinds of private aircraft and loved the availability of having an airport within walking distance in Pacific City. After retirement, Bob was a docent for ten years at the Evergreen Aviation Museum where he was able to share his incredible knowledge of aviation and history with visitors. He built an RV4 and which was later shipped to Australia. Bob loved life and made the most of it. He leaves his wife Sally, (50 years of marriage), daughter Emily Hurliman (Pat), son Phillip Rissel (Jonna), Grandchildren: Jackson North, Morgan North, Syndie Rissel, Skylar Rissel, Aspen Radke and Jet Forbes Rissel. Brother-in-law Jim Higgins, Sister-in-laws Mary Getchel (Bob), and Susan Randolph, Nephew Bill Rissel, Nieces Peggy Sells, and Dena Rissel. Family surrounded Bob at home where he died peacefully. No service will be held at his request. Contributions in Bob’s memory can be made to non-profit “Friends of Pacific City State Airport” P.O. Box 1101 Pacific City, OR 97135
Online Poll
What is your favorite Fair attraction?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Bulletin
Trending Today
Articles
- Vancouver man drowning near Nehalem Bay State Park related to beach rip current
- Current E-Edition
- THH E-Edition for 8-7-19
- Tillamook County Fair opens Wednesday for 'Country Nights and Carnival Lights'
- Grant from Manzanita promotes Harvest Festival
- Shark washed ashore in Manzanita
- Motorhome fire closes Highway 6
- A greener fair for Tillamook
- AAA Research: In-vehicle infotainment systems distracting to older drivers
- Local coach's son to play in 67th annual East West Shrine Football Game
Bulletin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.