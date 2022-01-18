The Reel Deal Guy
Born in Portland, Oregon. Some may remember Bo as a nationally recognized musician and entertainer back in the late-60’s through mid-80’s. His band signing with a national label. Appearing on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” in the early years.
Later years, he switched to country/western genre, playing national venues, settling in San Diego, CA.
Others know Bo when he was the owner of an award-winning Video Production company based in Las Vegas, NV. Creating acclaimed productions for major corporations, hotel/casinos, etc.
Bo and Pk eventually moved to Netarts, OR to retire.
They opened a fishing reel repair business, gaining over 200 customers.
Bo had been suffering with lung disease for years.
In 2021, he was diagnosed with Lung Cancer and eventually lost his battle.
Bo was a born fisherman. Always had a boat. Once he got sick, he watched fishing shows on TV. Dreaming of the day he would be back out there on the water.
He will be dearly missed by all who really knew him.
He leaves behind a daughter, a son, one grandson, three sisters, and Pk, his wife of almost 40 years.
No service. Private cremation.
