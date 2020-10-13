Billy Joseph Swetland was born on July 24, 1938 in Omaha, Nebraska to Gordon and Dorothy Swetland. He passed away in his home on October 2, 2020. As a young boy Billy and his family moved from Nebraska to Bay City, Oregon and ever since, has made it his home. He graduated as Valedictorian from Neah-Kah-Nie High School and later served his country by joining the United States Army. Billy’s favorite hobbies and pastimes were fishing, hunting and bullshitting. There will be many salmon able to spawn now.
Billy is survived by his loving wife, Judith Ann Swetland. Daughters: Mindy (Chris) Page, and Beth Ann Pilati.
Is a proud poppa to multiple grandbabies: Josh, Nolan, Nikki, Stormy, Sunshine, DJ, Dominic, Luciana, Isaiah, Trenton, Summer, Adrain, Nevaeha and Koda.
Siblings: Sonny, Bob, and Sue.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Mark and David.
