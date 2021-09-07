Beverly JoAnn Pazar, age 85, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2021 at Life Care Center in Port Orchard, Wash. with family by her side. Beverly was born on July 31, 1936 in Willamina, Ore., daughter of Paul and Melba Yoder.
Beverly was a life-long member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where she never missed a Friday night dance, a monthly auxiliary meeting or any other random event. She loved bowling, potlucks, and driving around in her motorhome even if it was just a trip to the store and back. She was also a member of TOPS for over 50 years and enjoyed socializing at the weekly weigh-ins.
Most of all, Beverly loved her four children (three of whom she adopted) and her seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. She raised the oldest three children with her husband in Tacoma, Washington until he passed in 1988. Shortly after his death she moved to Tillamook, Oregon where she had many cousins, aunts and uncles nearby and raised her youngest son on her own. She returned to the Tacoma area to be near her children in 2014 after her companion of over 20 years, Jim Johansen, passed.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, Kenneth Yoder. She is survived by her four children, Mona Glant, Belfair, WA, Monica Alexander, Yelm, WA, John Pazar, Olympia, WA and Christopher Pazar, Tacoma, WA. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren & one great grandchild.
