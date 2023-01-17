Beverly Joan Medeiros was born in Taylorville, Illinois to Roscoe and Delma Mollohn on June 8, 1933. She passed away on December 31, 2022 in Tillamook, Oregon.
Beverly was an owner/trainer in the horse racing business in Seattle, Washington before moving to Tillamook, Oregon and living in the area. She worked in Oceanside, Oregon as a clerk at the local post office. Beverly enjoyed going to garage sales and spending time with her grandkids and their activities.
Beverly is survived by her children Jacquelyn Kelly of Tillamook, OR; Renee Valdez of Tillamook, OR; Ramona Roberts of Tillamook, OR; Janice Bohnke of Tillamook, OR; and David Dowell of Tillamook, OR; brother Roscoe Mollohn of West Virginia; sister Rosalio Steele of St. Helens, Oregon; her 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Medeiros; brothers Robert Mollohn and William Mollohn; and sister Ruby Dowell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.