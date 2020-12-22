Beverly “Bev” Burdick passed away Nov. 23, 2020 in McMinnville, Ore. She was 84.
Beverly was born on March 30, 1936 in Tillamook, Ore. to her parents Lynn and Marguerite Smith. She graduated from Tillamook High School in 1954. She worked for the Tillamook County Creamery Association for 43 years, primarily with the farmers and milk haulers. After retirement, Bev dedicated her time to caring for her beautiful yard and spoiling her dogs.
Beverly is survived by her sister Vicki Pingel (Donny); son Danny (Teresa); son Randy (Deborah); son Kelly (Meghan), nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Lynn and Marguerite Smith.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date when it is safer to gather in remembrance.
