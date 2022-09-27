Betty Marie Strong, was born December 21, 1923, to Ollie and Edna Woods, passing away quietly in her sleep on August 17, 2022, at the age of 98.
Living most of her life on the family’s dairy farm, first as the daughter of a farmer and then later as a farmer’s wife. Betty met Elwin Strong (or Bud as his friends called him) when he moved in across the street with the Julian family. A family he’d met while working in Nebraska for the CCC. Intrigued by the beautiful girl next door, Bud would visit Betty’s father and learn the dairy trade, and soon love was growing. Betty and Bud were married on January 17, 1942. Soon after their wedding Bud’s enlistment into the Army came around and he headed off to Europe.
With her husband overseas, Betty moved in with two of her aunts, Cora and Dell, in Portland Oregon. Working at a sleeping bag factory that made bedding for servicemen, and later packing parachutes. She made the best of her time in the big city, going dancing with her aunts was a favorite past time. Still Tillamook County and the farm in Beaver was always close to her heart, and she was eager to return after the war efforts ended.
When the war was over Betty and Bud came back to the family farm and continued their lives together. Having 3 children, Gary, Cynthia, and Timothy. They settled into their daily lives in Beaver, where they would run the local post office together and help run the family farm.
Betty spent the early years while her children were young as a housewife. She loved going to dances at the grange halls and the fairgrounds; she and Bud were avid dancers. Unfortunately, February 1977 Bud went to be with the Lord, leaving her a widow with too much time on her hands. With her children mostly grown and not needing quite as much attention, she began working at McGregor’s in Tillamook, where she worked for more than 20 years. Finally retiring and able to return her attention to the beloved farm once again.
Betty had two green thumbs and loved to grow flowers, especially roses, as well as vegetables. There was not a bad day for her, as long as she had some flowers to tend. She loved to watch birds from her dining room table and adopted any farm cat that was lucky enough to find her back porch.
Her faith sustained her throughout her life. As a pioneer member of the Beaver Community Church, she attended every Sunday service, throughout her younger and golden years. Betty loved to be with her family. Her children, grandchildren and most recently her great grandkids became the highlight of her days. Making cookie dough, playing blocks, Barbie’s, reading stories and sharing extra snuggles, are just a few of the activities they’ll miss most. A proud Seahawk fan, she had never missed one televised game the entire time they’ve been a team. She still loved to be in her garden, eat ice cream, and once a year would watch the horse races at the Tillamook County Fair.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Edna, her husband, Bud and little brother, Edwin. She is survived by her children, Gary (Sue), Cynthia (Dennis), Tim (Pattie); her grandchildren, Brandon, Brian (Suzie), Theresa (Yusuf), Ryan (Andrew), Lyndsay (David), Darcie (Erik); and her great-grandchildren Mikayla, Bryan, Justin, Aiden, Macy, Gabrielle, Stella, and Logan.
Betty will be deeply missed by those who were fortunate enough to call her mom, grandma, or great grandma. The family is hosting a potluck celebration of Betty’s life on October 9 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at Beaver Community Church, located at 24720 U.S. 101 S., Cloverdale, OR 97112.
