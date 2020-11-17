Betty was born on July 17, 1927 in Wren, Ore. to Mae and Martin Jacobsen. She passed away Nov. 10, 2020.
Betty married Gerald (Jerry) Nicklaus March 2, 1946, and he preceded her in death in 1991. She also lost her daughter, Jerie Ann McFarland on Aug. 5, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Jonie DeNault, son-in-law Jim DeNault, son-in-law David McFarland, granddaughter Debra and Garth Sigleer, great grandchildren, Amy and Kasey Riddle, Casi & Kasey Begley, Erin Oliver, Zak Shroyer, and her great, great-grandchildren Braelynn Riddle, Dacadin Riddle, Kolton Begley, Nora Begley, Tanner Begley, and nieces and nephews.
Betty filled much of her life on the farm in Beaver, Ore., which she loved dearly. Plus her special bond with neighbors and friends. She will be remembered for her talent of painting with many incredible pieces. She also enjoyed bowling and traveling.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Willamette Valley Hospice or Oregon Humane Society in her name would be greatly appreciated. No memorial is planned at this time.
