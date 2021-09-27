Betty Marie Crisp lived in Rockaway Beach from 1975 through 2014, when health considerations forced her return to the Portland area, where she was born in 1923. She was the daughter of James "Ray" Cayo, who had a fishing cabin out Makinster Road for many years in the 1950s-1970s. During her years in Rockaway she worked as a relief pharmacist up and down Tillamook County, including Rinehart Clinic, Rockaway Pharmacy (when there was one), in Garibaldi, and the trio of her buddies "Chuck, Gary, and George" in Tillamook. Betty was married to Glenn S. Crisp, Jr, who taught industrial arts at Tillamook High School before his retirement. Glenn also served on the City Council of Rockaway Beach.
Betty was truly a feminist pioneer. She graduated from Oregon State University's School of Pharmacy in 1945 (a class of 6 women and one man, during wartime). In the 1960's she returned to pharmacy after having two daughters. In those days, she was most often "Hey Nurse!" to customers at Fred Meyer and Pay & Save pharmacies in SE Portland. One story has to be shared. When condoms were only available upon request, she delighted in asking men, "What size?" She meant how many in a box, but took quiet delight in their flummoxed silence before asking further, "A three pack, a box of 12, or a case of 48?"
Betty died on Sept. 18, 2021 of complications from senile dementia. She is survived by her daughter Linda Beutler in Portland, and daughter Nancy Kline and granddaughter Leah Kline in Suhuarita, AZ.
Please consider making a donation to the Rogerson Clematis Garden outside Lake Oswego Oregon in Betty's name. www.rogersonclematiscollection.org/donate
A private memorial luau will be hosted by their daughter Linda at the home they loved in front of Twin Rocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.