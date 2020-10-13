Betty Lorrain Martin left her family and friends to be with her Heavenly Father on Oct. 9, 2020.
Betty was first born to Glenn and Elva Cole on Feb. 5, 1936. She was born at Dr. Brown’s house in Tillamook, Oregon, and raised on the Cole Family farm in Beaver, Or. Soon after her arrival, little sister Dorothy and little brother Bob were born.
Betty graduated from Nestucca High School in 1954. She was a beautiful red haired, blue eyed spitfire with an infectious smile and laugh. She cared deeply for her family, friends and community. She worked as the Timber Secretary for Publishers Paper Company in Tillamook, Or until their closing. It was a 35 year career for her. Betty was an avid bowler and bowled on leagues from her early 20’s until she was 84 years old. Even being almost blind did not stop this lady from enjoying the game and camaraderie.
Betty married the love of her life, Joseph F. Martin on June 2, 1971. She and Joe chose this date to honor Betty’s mother & father who were married on the same date in 1931, their 40th wedding anniversary. Betty and Joe have enjoyed a beautiful life-long marriage while raising 2 children 5 grand children and 8 great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Franklin Martin, Son, Joe Z. Martin and wife Lee, Daughter, Linda Hill and husband Tim.
Grand children, Amy Osowick and husband Christian, Amber Mulholland and husband Ryan, Tiffany Vanzanten and husband Dallas, Melissa Martin and partner Josh Logan, Sammuel Kitto and wife Alyssa, along with 8 great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her brother Bob Cole and (Darlene), Niece Cyndee Dietz and husband Rick, Nephew Travis Cole and wife Kayla, Sister-in-law Carol Williams and husband Chuck, brother-in-law John Martin and wife Shirley, as well as too many dear friends to mention.
Betty is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Cole.
Betty will be missed greatly as we lay her to rest in Sunset Heights Cemetery, Tillamook, Ore. on Oct. 14 , 2020, with her dear lifelong friend Dave Krebs officiating.
