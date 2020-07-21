Passed June 25, 2020. Age 96 . Betty was born May 24, 1924 to parents of Charley and Sarah Kelly in Demois Iowa. They moved to Nebraska where Betty graduated Benson High School and Nebraska Methodist Hospial School of Nursing in 1947. she moved to Portland Oregon in 1948 to take a course in Anesthesiology. In January 7. 1950 she married Glenn E. Conrad. They had one daughter Karen in 1957.Betty worked in Anesthesia for 15 years, she took a break and went back to freelace between Astoria to Tillamook. in 1973 she worked full time in Wheeler Hospital. Then retired from anesthesiology and became the administrator until in closed. she went back to nursing, then became a secretary at Tillamook Community College. They said she was to old at 78 to work there, so she got a job at the Port of Nehalem 2 or 3 days aweek until she retired at age 90. She had alot of activities Eastern Star, Sweet Adelines, Choir , BayCity Untited Methodist Church choir, Bowling and her favorite knitting. Betty was preceeded in death by her parents Charley and Sarah Kelly,her brothers Chuck and Stan Kelly all from Nebraska. Her husband Glenn E Conrad and granddaughter Jennifer Chitwood. She is survived by her daughter Karen Hardesty and her husband Doug of Tillamook, Grandson Justin and wife Sheri of Tillamook. Four great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a latter date.
