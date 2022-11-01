Betty Kunzi Measor passed away in the early morning October 19, 2022 with both of her sons by her side. She was 87 years and 7 months old.
Betty and her husband Ken owned and operated Nes-Till Farm in Beaver, Oregon for 53 years. She helped on the farm with bookkeeping and feeding the calves. She was a member of the Countryside Church of the Nazarene in Beaver, Fairview Grange and a lifetime member of Morning Star Rebekah Lodge.
Betty was raised on the Kunzi family farm in Tillamook and attended Fairview School. She graduated from Tillamook High School in 1953. After graduation, she was hired as a secretary in the offices of Tillamook County Creamy Assn. where she worked until her marriage.
Ken and Betty met at a Fairview Grange dance and were married September 20, 1959. She enjoyed crocheting, canned an enormous amount of applesauce and made great chocolate chip cookies.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Ray Kenneth Measor, parents John and Berta Kunzi, brother Arnold Kunzi and sister Hulda Kunzi Foster. She is survived by her two sons, Kevin Measor (wife Beverly) of Tillamook and Bryan Measor (wife Kristi) of Beaver. Also two granddaughters, Caitlin Measor Fagan (husband Joey), Kim Measor Streeter (husband Tim), two great-grandchildren, Callan Fagan and Kynlee Streeter and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 29th. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Countryside Church of the Nazarene in her memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.