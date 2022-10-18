After 89 years, God brought Betty Jean DeLoe, to her eternal reward and her new address on September 5, 2022.
Betty Jean had 3 loves in her life: God, her husband and her family. Betty Jean was born January 12, 1933 in Little Birch, West Virginia and reborn on May 19, 1952 in Garibaldi, OR. Betty Jean was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Billy Ray DeLoe for over 71 years. Betty Jean was a resident of Bay City for 69 years. Her husband and she loved to travel after they both retired. They made many trips to Alaska, Texas, North Carolina and Arizona towing their fifth wheel.
Betty is survived by her faithful husband Billy Ray DeLoe, her daughter and son-in-law; Norma Jean Woodward (Ronald), 3 of her sons and 4 daughters-in-law; (Sandy), Raymond E. DeLoe (Rhonda), Richard B. DeLoe (Sheila), and Lloyd N. DeLoe (Penny), 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
Betty Jean is also survived by her sisters Sandra Fillman and Linda Westlund.
Betty Jean was preceded in death by her parents; Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Fillman, Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Flavy Rose, her son Charles P. DeLoe and great grandson Travis Ayers.
Please help us celebrate her life October 29, 2022 1:00 PM at the Alderbrook Grange.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the OHSU foundation in support of OHSU Casey Eye Institute. The address is: 2020 SW 4th Avenue, Suite 900, Portland, OR 97201 or on their website which is https://ohsufoundation.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.