Betty Jane Larson, 91 years old, passed away warm in her bed surrounded by her family on Sept. 12, 2020.
Born Oct. 8, 1928 to Bill and Pearl Johnson, Tillamook (The Trask River bunch).
She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, brother and husband.
She is survived by her four sons William Larson(wife Ann), Thomas Larson (wife Becky), Danial Larson (wife Donna)and Robert Larson (wife Carmen), 15 grandchildren, 29 great grand and 9 great great grand children.
Betty was born and raised in Tillamook County where she attended Tillamook schools. She enjoyed all academics and was a Cheerleader during her High School years. Her and her girlfriends had made a pack of not dating any servicemen as WWII was in full force. However, a love story began when she met Vern (Swede) Larson who was home on leave from the Navy. Love at first sight they married on 08/29/1946 and began their family. Betty embraced motherhood and a stayed-at-home mom when her sons were younger. Betty enjoyed sewing and would make Cowboys & Indians outfits for the her boys and their neighbors (the Peterson's). Her cookie jar was always full with homemade cookies and treats. She never missed a track meet, football game or wrestling meet. Betty enjoyed being a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and 4-H leader for the equine group Once her sons were in school she decided to work as a Cook for East and Jr. High School.
Her and Swede enjoyed hunting, NFL, canning, playing cards and a good night of square dancing. She was passionate about sewing, growing flowers & gardening. She could always be found during Fair time supporting the Horticulture departments. One summer back in the 70's, Betty was excited about a plant she had discovered in her garden and nurtured it all summer. She said, she couldn't wait to see it bloom. Even talked about entering it in the Fair until she was told it was a marijuana plant. When Swede had learned what was growing in their garden he pulled the 10ft plant and burned it in the furnish... And, the boys knew nothing about it. Betty's story telling was always priceless and keep us laughing.
Betty's grandchildren share stories about their love for her and remembering times of sleepovers with Swedish pancakes in the morning and many picnics at the Dam Hole.
She taught them the value of a dollar as she canned during the seasons. Often offering her can goods as gifts.
Betty and Swede retired in 1980 and became snowbirds, traveling yearly to their cabin her parents left her years before in Oatman, Arizona. Later the snowbirds moved further south to Yuma, Arizona. Where she met long life friends from USA and Canada.
She instilled a stead fast simple life, the importance of family, to always be humble and grow a garden. Betty & Swede always hosted the Larson gathering were she brought laughter to everyone with her stories, good food and home made wine. We all admire her journey in life. Married her true love of 73 years, raised 4 devoted sons, worked hard and enjoyed a peacefully retirement with her family.
A life well lived. A remarkable generation has passed. Her laughter will last forever in our hearts.
