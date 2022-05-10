Bette Goeres was born on February 29th, 1924 in Marshfield, Oregon (Coos Bay) to Lester and Ella Neal.
Much of Bette’s youth was spent in the woods near Coos Bay and Gales Creek while her father worked in logging camps in those areas.
She graduated from Forest Grove High School in 1943. After graduation she moved to Tillamook with her parents. There was plenty of work for her dad as the Tillamook Burn had plenty of timber to salvage.
During WWII Bette worked in the Office at the Navy Lighter Than Air Base. There was no shortage of men to date at that time, but she found her lifelong love with Charles Goeres, a Marine. They were married on March 8th, 1947.
She worked many different jobs but spent most of her career working for Ticor Title. She also volunteered at St. Alban’s and on the local election boards.
She was a very talented knitter and seamstress and made many of the clothing items her and Charles wore. Bette blessed many people with the gift of her hand knit gloves, socks, scarves, afghans and sweaters. Traveling to Palm Springs annually with Charles was one of the things Bette enjoyed. They also traveled much of the western US by car.
She made several trips to Europe. She also spent time at the YMCA, where she broke a world record in the Concept II Ergometer for the 60-69 age division in 1970.
Bette passed away on April 29th, 2022, with loved ones by her side. She was 98 years old, or as she put it 24 ½ as she was a leap year baby. Bette was a member of the Eastern Star, Tillamook Pioneer, Elks, St. Alban’s , Red Cross Donor and Sweet Adelines. The travels, competitions, and friends she made in that group, filled many of her warmest memories she shared with those around her in her later years.
Bette had many poodles during her lifetime. She left behind a sweet miniature pinscher, Syndr. Bette was preceded in death by her husband Charles in 2012. She left behind many friends that loved her and will remember her stories, quick wit, and bright smile. There are no services at her request and will be laid to rest at the IOOF mausoleum next to Charles.
