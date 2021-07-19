Beth Lorraine Gallusser passed away at her home on July 8, 2021 surrounded by family. Beth’s life was cut short by cancer, and even though she was a tough, resilient woman, she was unable to win the battle with this challenging disease. Beth was preceded in death by her husband Marshall Gallusser 13 years prior as well as her dog Ebony in 2020. She is survived by her children Jennifer Armstrong and Megan Gallusser. She also leaves behind her son in law Scott Armstrong, 2 grandchildren, Silas and Quentin Armstrong, her mother June Porter, and many other family members and friends around the world.
Beth was born and raised in the Tillamook County area where she still has many family members today. She met her husband in Sacramento California, and soon after they moved to Michigan to be closer to Marshall’s family. Once they decided to have children they could not pass up the opportunity to raise their children surrounded by the community and stability of the Oregon Coast. They moved back to Oregon in the late 70’s just before having their first baby, Jennifer in 1980. They lived in their home together for over 30 years raising 2 children as well as creating a stable loving environment for all other visitors.
Anyone who came to Beth’s home was treated with the utmost kindness and love. Beth was a fantastic cook and hostess. She loved entertaining and could make a mean Tri- Tip on her Traeger BBQ. There was never a shortage of snacks and gourmet cheese, veggie, and fruit plates at Beth’s gatherings. She loved to be around the energy of people enjoying each other’s company, and would bend over backwards to make sure everyone was well fed and their beverages were full.
Beth spent the majority of her life in and around Nehalem, Ore. where she was a dedicated mother, wife, gardener and community member. She worked for over 20 years as a rural carrier for the postal service and upon retirement moved to Rhododendron Oregon to start a new chapter of her life in Timberline Rim. She bought a beautiful home in the Rim and transformed it into an amazing sanctuary within nature.
Beth was quick to build community in and around her new home. She joined women’s groups, enjoyed walking and exercising with friends, and was involved in numerous community activities. She also became a consistent hydration station for local children who loved to stop in and grab a soda as they rode their bikes and scooters around the neighborhood with her grandchildren.
Beth’s kind hearted personality had an immediate impact on those who were lucky enough to know her. She was a selfless individual who truly put others' needs before her own. The impact she had on those who met her was evident as she was sent off to the spirit in the sky.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Pine Grove in Manzanita, Ore. on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 3-6 p.m. Please join us in celebrating her life with a potluck item or favorite beverage that reminds you of the time you spent with Beth.
Beth was a consistent contributor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. If you would like to make a contribution in her name, follow the link to make a donation. CF Foundation Giving Page
