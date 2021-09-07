Bertha Victoria Kent-Crivella born March 7, 1923. On Aug. 30, 2021 she passed in her hometown of Tillamook, Ore. at the age of 98 years old.
Bertha was so many things to so many people in her long life. Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, supporter and such a good friend. She held a special place in all our hearts as she simply was easy to love with a huge heart for those lucky enough to be a part of her life.
Bertha was born at home to Albert S. Kent and Ina Kent. She was raised on the family berry farm in Monitor, Oregon with her 7 siblings and attended school at Elliott Prairie.
As a young woman, Bertha joined her sisters Wilma and Mae in Portland to work in the shipyards. On a visit to Rockaway she met her husband, Paul Crivella. Paul and Bertha were married in Rockaway on February 22,1948 and lived in Brighton. In 1962 they moved to Tillamook, Oregon and lived for 56 years before Paul’s passing in 2003. The couple had three children together, Sheryl, Jeanne and Philip (deceased at birth).
In Bertha’s life she worked hard as a dairy farmer, ran a successful Oregon Journal dealership, worked at Exact Electronics, and had an Oregonian paper route as well as assisted at Jeanne’s pet boutique in Tillamook. In her free time, Bertha loved to be with and enjoy her family the most. She had a much-adored poodle named Princie who could be found beside her at any moment, a loyal sidekick. If she wasn’t home, you could often find her on the road to her next Red Hat event with the Tilly’s Scarlett Divas or going for a drive and traveling with her loved ones.
Bertha was preceded in death by her son Philip, husband Paul, siblings Ethel Hackett, Roscoe Kent, Viona Darby, Donald Kent, Wilma Ruhl and Mae Brewer.
She is survived by her brother Ray Kent (Marcy), her two daughters Sheryl Johnson (Ed), Jeanne Komlofske (Lloyd), her grandchildren, Grady Johnson (Tami), Torey Johnson, Heidi Emch (David) her nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge – 209 Stillwell Avenue, Tillamook, OR.
