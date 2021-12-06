Benjamin E. Boyok was born July 7, 1978 to Philip E. and Paula (Parmelee) Boyok and passed away Nov. 17, 2021 in Cloverdale, Ore.
Services were held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. Rosary at 1:30 PM. Along with a prayer service November 29, 2021 at 6 PM.
After graduation from Sioux City East High School, Ben moved to Oregon and worked as a commercial fisherman.
Two children were born to him and his long-time partner, Brooklynn Wyntergreen, George, and Otilja. Ben was a loving, devoted father. He lived his life exploring the great outdoors, snowboarding on Mt.Hood, kayaking, fishing, hiking, and taking his son George to Portland Trailblazer games.
Benjamin will be missed by many. Survivors include his young children, their mother Brooklynn, his parents and step-mother Vicky, brothers Philip R. (Suppipich), Jason (Stephanie); sisters Marissa, Alicia, Madeleine, and Anji. Nephews Vitali, Ta'Ron, Benicio, Levi and niece, Cora Rose and Grandmother Virginia Parmelee; and many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Philip M. and Rita Boyok and maternal grandfather, Vernon Paul Parmelee, and Aunts Patricia, Pamela and Paige Nine.
