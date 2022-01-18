Benjamin ‘Ben’ G. Núñez

On the afternoon of Wednesday the 1st of December, Ben left us for his place in Heaven, he was 85 years young. He died from complications from Lewy Body Dementia, which he had been battling for over four years. Ben lived in Mexico, Michigan, California, and Oregon, and everywhere he was he made many friends and helped people. He always was involved in bringing Soccer to the kids, he loved the game and loved being a coach and a volunteer anytime he was needed. While in Oregon, his last place of residence, he was a volunteer at the Tillamook
YMCA, the Netarts Fire District, Friends of Netarts Bay -WEBS, the Tillamook Monday Musical, the start-up of the Tillamook transportation company the WAVE, and he created an Endowed Scholarship at Tillamook Bay Comunity College Foundation.
Ben is survived by his children, Benjamin Jr., Oscar; stepson, Raymond; his brothers and sisters, Josefina, Eduardo, Maria Teresa, Rafael; grandchildren, Oscar Alejandro, Carlos, Alexis Benjamin; nephews and nieces, Federico, Claudia, Anton, Eduardo Alejandro, Alfred, Monica, Beatriz, German Pablo, Mariana, Rafael Alejandro, Yuriko; his loving partner, Nathalie; and many more caring relatives.
Services will be held in the Tillamook Sacred Heart Catholic Church at a future date to be determined.
Memorial donations may be made to The Tillamook YMCA or to the TBCC Foundation for the benefit of Benjamin G. Nunez and Priscilla Gleason Nunez Endowed Scholarship.
