Beatrice Mae Steele, born October 1929, went to be with Jesus October 2020. She and Bill Steele were the owners of Gabby’s Drive In and the KFC in Tillamook, also in Dallas, Newberg, McMinnville. They are survived by Bea’s sister, Shirley and their 5 children and their families, about 75 in all. Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, of 70 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Northwest Christian Church of Newberg on April 24th at 1:00 p.m.

