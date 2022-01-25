It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Theresa Jenkins announces her passing. After a lengthy battle with Frontal Lobe Temporal Dementia, she left this world to be with her Heavenly Father on January 7, 2022 at the age of 72.
Barbara Theresa (Schlichte) Jenkins was born in Buffalo, New York on March 19, 1949 to Joseph B. Schlichte and Emilie (Zagner) Schlichte.
Remembering her with much love and admiration is her husband Edwin of 48 years, daughter Jamie Graves (Aaron), daughter Rebecca Werner (Matt) all of Tillamook, Oregon, step-daughter Heather Snodgrass (Brian) of Gilbert, Arizona, 5 grandchildren Lexie Graves, Chelsea Graves, Chad Werner, Lynsey Werner and Leeann Werner all of Tillamook, Oregon, 3 step-grandchildren Austin Eccleston of Palm Springs, California., Victoria Eccleston and Trevor Snodgrass of Gilbert, Arizona.
Barbara is survived by one sister, Joanne Bevan (George) of New Meadow, Idaho and numerous nephews and nieces.
Barbara and Ed bought their dairy farm in June of 1976 and moved to Tillamook. Jamie was born in November. Barb adapted to and loved the farm life helping with chores and she learned and loved to can fresh fruit which she was soon entering in the Tillamook County Fair and winning blue ribbons. Becky was born into their lives August 1978. Later in years, Barb became an excellent quilt maker and she was entering them in the fair as well as helping her grandchildren enter their projects. She once won a purple ribbon for a beautiful plant that she grew but she didn’t know the name of the plant and neither did the judges. She got the purple ribbon and “Best of Show” for which she was delighted. Barbara participated in Dairy Women, 4H with the kids, and Farm Bureau activities. There are many editions of Farm Bureau cookbooks which contain many of her recipes as she was an excellent cook.
Barbara was probably best known as a hair stylist. Her mom owned and operated a beauty salon and Barbara followed in her footsteps. Barbara was very dedicated and loved her clients and they loved her.
Barbara’s greatest joy was her grandchildren who she loved very much and spoiled them as much as possible. For as long as she was able to she would attend volleyball, football, basketball and softball games as well as wrestling matches cheering on her grandchildren. She also enjoyed helping them with their 4-H market lamb projects.
Barbara loved her church, Tillamook Church of the Nazarene, and in her early years helped with the “Kids Under Construction” choir, Sunday school classes and she made herself available to help in other ways. In 1986, when she was diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer, it was the love of God and support of her family, church and friends that saved her life and allowed her to live another 35 years.
A Memorial service will be held at the Tillamook Church of the Nazarene on February 5, 2022 at 11:00 am with a lunch and social time afterwards.
Memorial contributions may be made by going online to the American Cancer Society and/or Dementia Society of America.
