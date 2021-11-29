Barbara Seeling

Barbara was born in Tillamook, Ore. Jan. 7, 1954 being the second born child of Gerald L. and Margueritte W. Thompson. Barbara was raised in Tillamook County, although she lived many other places, she always referred to Tillamook as home. She married a couple times, those were better off friendships, then she married Charles (Chuck) Seeling with whom she remained married to until his passing. Barbara struggled in losing Chuck but several years later met James (Jimmy) Conner. She loved “Her Jimmy”, as she referred to him, so much and he was fully accepted by her family and friends as he left his home in Washington to be with her forever. They had a lot of dreams to live life at the beach, both having lost their last spouses to Pancreatic cancer. It was healing for them and had them on the beach sands more often than not.
She loved it. Barbara was happier than she had been in a long time and Jimmy made her feel so safe. Barbara loved to write and wrote many, many beautiful poems. Barbara loved everyone; the little children, my goodness she loved children, everyone’s children. She enjoyed riding bikes in the mountains, mostly up Trask with family and friends, she loved to cook and was very good at it.
She enjoyed her work waitressing, while many call it work, she loved it and all the people. But it was the people really, she loved and the smiles, the personal stories and the connection she felt from the community and strangers alike. Barbara had a genuinely loving and giving heart, she would have given the shirt off her back or her last dollar. She was admired by so many and she always reached out giving what she could and loved regardless.
Barbara was an organ donor and her family is happy that up to two people will be blessed with sight. Barbara not only gave while alive but now in death as well. She will be deeply missed by her Jimmy, her family and her friends alike.
Barbara passed away due to complications of COPD and is survived by James (Jimmy) Conner, stepson Charles Seeling Jr., Vicki Caldwell (sister), Jeannie Christiansen (sister), Danny and Teresa Benson (B.I.L. and sister), Ken and Chilo Thompson (Brother and S.I.L.), Kelly Thompson (brother) and partner Kim Norton, Step Mother Judy Thompson, Amanda Seeling (step-granddaughter), many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be on Dec. 4 at noon at Life Change Christian Fellowship Church at 3500 Alder Lane, Tillamook, Oregon 97141 with a potluck to follow.
