Barbara was born in Empire, Ore. to Rose Ann and Albert Eckles on Oct. 2, 1939 and died peacefully at home on July 13, 2021. Barbara married Richard (Dick) Olson in 1956 in Reedsport, Ore. After Dick graduated college she moved with him and their 2 small children, Rich and Vicki to Nehalem Oregon.
Barbara owned and operated Olson's Nursery and florist shop in Nehalem from the mid 60's to the early 80's. In 1975 Barbara gave birth to their 3rd child Joseph, born with spina bifida. She devoted her life to loving and caring for Joseph. She was a strong advocate for handicap accessibility in Neah-Kah-Nie School District. Barbara enjoyed genealogy research, crafting, gardening, computer and printing applications such as card making and digital photography. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Richard, and two sisters Donna and Grace. Barbara is survived by her children Rich Olson (Sammie), Nehalem, Vicki Olson, Forest Grove, and Joe Olson, Nehalem, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, her sister Viola Price, Portland, and one niece and 6 nephews. A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church on August 28, at 1pm.
