Barbara Lorraine Jones passed away in Tillamook General Hospital at approximately 6:15 pm on December, 22nd 2019. She was 86 at the time and was living in Cloverdale, OR.
Barbara was born Barbara Lorraine Fansher in Wallace, ID, on April 7th, 1933. Her parents were Blanche May Schwirse of Salt Lake City, UT and Virgil B. Fansher of Joplin, MI, and she was an only child.
In 1946, Barbara moved from Wallace, ID to Newberg, OR. She graduated from Newberg Union High School on May 31st, 1951. Just 4 years later, on February 22nd, 1955, she married the man of her dreams, Ray Jones Jr. In 1956, they moved to Corvallis, OR and had their first son, Terry. In 1957, while living up Trask River Rd., they had two more sons named Darcy and Sherwin. They left the Trask for a house on the Little Nestucca River in 1964, where they had their last child, a girl named Shela. After a quick move to Neskowin in 1965, they finally settled in part of the old cheese factory in Cloverdale, OR in 1966.
During this time Barbara loved to listen to her old radio, grow flowers and tend a massive garden yearly. She also found time to help her husband (Ray) with his construction company and teach every one of her children to cook, sew and do their own laundry. She is predeceased by her husband Ray Jones Jr. (January 2018) and survived by her children, Terry Jones (Tillamook), Darcy Jones (Hebo), Sherwin Jones (Cloverdale) and Shela (Jones) Mallare (Tillamook), grandchildren, Melissa, Keegan, Kyler, Lucus, Katherine, Jesse, Jennifer, Lacy, and Kenny. Barabara was also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at Waud’s Funeral Home, in Tillamook at 10 am on Saturday the 4th, 2020. Lunch is to follow at 12 pm at the Church of Latter-Day Saints, 4200 12th St., Tillamook and then the graveside service at 2 pm at the Nestucca Valley Community Cemetary, 31405 HWY 101 S., Cloverdale, OR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.