Barbara Leslie Hartman Pruess of Forest Grove, Oregon passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. Ms. Pruess was born on Feb. 5, 1946 in Salem, Oregon to the late Boyd and Estaline Hartman. Barbara graduated from Tillamook High School and Linfield College in McMinnville with a BA degree in Home Economics.
Barbara was preceded in death by her sister-in-law Lorene Hartman.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Shawn Blanchard, son-in-law Aaron Blanchard, granddaughter Grace Blanchard, grandson Timber Blanchard, brothers Gale Hartman and Vince Hartman, and niece Carley Bessette.
At Barbara’s request there will be no service held.
