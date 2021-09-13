Barbara was the first child of James and Claribel Crivella, born at the Tillamook Hospital. She had seven brothers and three sisters. Three of her brothers preceded her in death. Jim Anthony, Mark Crivella. She is survived by Joe, Judy Lovell (Ray) Betty Crivella (Monte) Andy, Celia Williams (Brian) Phillip and ;brother Leslie Crivella.
Raised in Wheeler with siblings until high school, when the family moved to Portland. She graduated from Cleveland High School. Soon after she married a Navy Seaman going off to Vietnam on his return they were stationed in Idaho Falls ID. where they welcomed their first son Jimmy Dean II. One year later another son, Jonathan Dean was born. while stationed in Rota Spain, they welcomed their third son, Eathan Dean.
After so may years of traveling with the Nave, the honeymoon was over and she moved to Portland and separated from Jimmy. She worked for Pacific NW Bell. She remarried Dan Dean (deceased) the father of her fourth and final son Zachary Dean. That marriage also failed so she tried again with Wally Wodesky (deceased) during all tier time she maintained her numerous crafts and hobbies. After retirement from Qwest, she returned to share is all started. She worked for CTD, as a dispatch operator (the wave). She met lots of good people, some that remembered her from grade school. Barbara enjoyed being part of the Latimer Quilt and Textile Center. She could be found at the Tillamook County Fair yearly spinning her fiber into yarn. One year, she decided to make quilts for all the clients of Marie Mills Center and gave each one their own quilt at the annual Christmas Party. The next year she made quilts for all the staff at MMCI. 78 quilts in total, she loved every minute of it.
When she had her down time, she traveled to Europe and China and many trips to Germany to visit Zachary and his wife, Katrin, and grandsons Jason and Freddy who she never go to meet due to her untimely death from COVID-19.
No celebration of life is scheduled at this time.
