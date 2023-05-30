Barbara Jean (Seufert) Buckbee

Barbara came into this world on September 5th, 1943 in Tillamook Or. and left it at 79 years old on January 6th, 2023. She lived most of her life in the place she loved best, Tillamook Oregon.
She was the 1st daughter of Alvin and Olive Seufert. She was the wife of John Buckbee (deceased). Sister of Ronnie, Stub (deceased), Sloopy (deceased) and Carol. Beloved Mom of Janet, Kristi, Renée, Charmion and John Jr. An Amazing Grandma to Shaina, Corey, Brandon, Johnathan, Tonya, Nick, Caitlin, Savannah and Jesse. A Loving Great-grandma (Gigi) to Evelyn and Jaxsyn. She was also an Incredible Aunt, Cousin and Friend.
She was an Extraordinary woman. Her love and laughter are her legacy to all who knew her. Her life was a blessing and her memory our treasure. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life BBQ on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at noon at 10905 Hwy. 101 S. Tillamook. Any questions please contact Janet 541.571.0700.
