Barbara Jean Johnston was born on Sept. 30, 1943 in Baker City, Ore. to Wayne and Nellie Peters. She passed away in McMinnville, OR on August 29, 2020. Barbara is survived by her daughters Diana Ferrari of Hoschton GA. and Tonya Johnston of McMinnville, OR. Two sons, Troy Clark of Spokane, WA. and Jimmy Johnston of Aumsville, OR. Eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A private service was held at Bay City IOOF cemetery.
