Barbara Jean Engelen, of Tillamook, passed away peacefully at 2 a.m. on June 14, 2021 at the age of 89. Barbara Cocanower was born on Nov. 3, 1931 in Kingston, Wash. The Cocanower family left Kingston in 1935 and moved to Morton, Wash. where they lived for 9 years until 1944 when they settled in Tillamook. Barbara’s relationship with Ronald Engelen started when she was recruited by a friend across the street to accompany him on a double date to the movie theater. Barbara’s Father, Walter, agreed to the date with strict rules, including returning home before dark, right after the movie was over and only holding hands to and from the theater. They soon knew it was a Forever Love, which resulted in 67 years of marriage. A couple of the significant keys to their union was the number of times Ronald dropped in to see Barbara and enjoy her Mom, Lily’s cooking, as well as the friendship Ronald developed with Mom’s brother-in-law, Don Fitzpatrick. While on furlough from his assignment in Germany, Ronald & Barbara married on May 24, 1951. In 1953 they moved to Ukiah, Ore. with their newborn son Kevin where they lived for 1-½ years. When Barbara was expecting again, they moved back to Tillamook in 1955, and in June 1956 gave birth to twins Diane & Denise. Mom’s employment history included working at the Ford dealership after high school and through being a newlywed. Once she & Ronald started a family, that was her focus and so she took a job as an Avon Sales Rep, a part-time job she shared with her sister, Dorothy Berkey. When her children were all in school, Barbara took a job with the Tillamook Co. School District and ended up as the head secretary at Liberty Elementary school for 30 years, where she retired in 1994. In retirement she and Ronald took trips to Branson, Mo., visited relatives in South Dakota, enjoyed trips with friends to the Kahneeta Resort and she loved her many fun adventures with the “Golden Girls”, a group of lifelong friends she made while working at Liberty School.
The “Golden Girls” had lots of get-togethers to celebrate birthdays, special events, and coffee dates. Barbara was a devoted member of the Tillamook United Methodist Church and supported the church in many ways, including being head of the nurture committee, spending many hours working on the annual Church Bazaar and rummage sales, and she participated in many prayer chains. She spent countless hours baking cookies and embroidering flour towels to sell at the Bazaar. Barbara had the biggest heart and loved her family and friends. She loved talking on the phone with her kids, who lived out of town, and she could talk for hours. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a caring way, and she will be sorely missed by many. There was great anticipation for the birth of her first great grandchild, who ended up being born 4 days early on June 7, enabling Barbara/GiGi to see lots of pictures and videos of sweet baby Ryan James. She is preceded in death by her parents Walter & Lily Cocanower; husband Ronald Engelen (2019); brother Ken Cocanower (2001); sister Eleanor Fitzpatrick (2007) and sister Dorothy Berkey (2013). She is survived by son Kevin Engelen (Barb); twin daughters Diane Schvaneveldt (James) and Denise Blake (Wade); granddaughter Caroline Whitesell (Michael) and one-week old great grandson Ryan Whitesell. There will be Memorial Service held on Saturday, July 10, location TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Tillamook United Methodist Church (3808 12th St., Tillamook, OR 97141) and/or Tillamook County Library (1716 3rd St., Tillamook, OR 97141).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.