Barbara Jean Buckbee a longtime resident of Tillamook, Oregon was born September 5, 1943 in Tillamook, Oregon. She died on January 6, 2023 surrounded by family in Umatilla, Oregon at the age of 79 years.

Services will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Buckbee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Online Poll

Should the county cap the number of vacation rentals allowed?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Should the county cap the number of vacation rentals allowed?

You voted: