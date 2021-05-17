Barbara Jean Brehm, 81, of Ellensburg, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Prestige Post-Acute Care & Rehab Center in Ellensburg. A memorial service was held last weekend at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg.
Barbara was born on April 27, 1940 in Madera, Calif. to Milfred and Florence (Miller) Frazel. Her early years were spent in California before the family moved to the Tri-Cities where her father began work on some federal infrastructure projects around the region. Following graduation from high school, Barbara married Jim Yarbrough and they continued to make their home in Prosser. That marriage later ended in divorce.
In the early 1980s, Barbara met Bill Brehm at a “Parents Without Partners” dance and the two hit it off, marrying in 1984. They lived in Richland before retiring to Cannon Beach, Oregon in the early 2000’s where she served as a Deacon at the local Presbyterian Church. In 2014, Bill and Barbara moved to Ellensburg to be closer to their children as it was a good halfway point between Prosser and Issaquah.
Barbara was a renaissance woman throughout her career, working as a bank teller, real estate agent, travel agent and owning Mrs. Gulliver’s Travels, a miniatures and consignment store. She was a very avid yard/garage/estate sale attendee and she and Bill also volunteered countless hours with local community theatre groups. Barbara was also an avid crafter including painting and mosaic work.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Bill, at their home in Ellensburg; children Laura (Brian) Edwards of Prosser, Amy (Craig) Rosenkranz of Issaquah, Heather Brehm of Buckley and Lariss (Anthony) Fitzpatrick of Ellensburg; grandchildren Amber (Kenneth) Hendershot, Jaimie (Nick) Hernandez, James Timberook, Charlie (Amy Mae Edwards, Desiree Theisen, Tanner Theisen, Emily Hunter, Katie Hunter, Sam Rosenkranz, Christian Theisen, and Ella Rosenkranz as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Her sister Eddie (Bill) Barem of Oregon and brother Mike Frazel of Montana also survive. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter Bonnie Theisen; great-grandson Andrew; sister Geraldine Lee and brother Byron Frazel, Jr.
Memorial contributions in Barbara’s honor are suggested to the Seattle Children’s Hospital, c/o Seattle Children’s Foundation, M/S 818-F, PO Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Barbara’s family. You are invited to watch a recording of Barbara's service and leave condolences for the family at www.johnston-williams.com
