Barbara Jean "BJ" Lewis.

Barbara "BJ" Lewis was born in Salem, Oregon on March 29, 1940 to Oren and Harriet (McDougall) Sturgis and passed away Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.
She spent most of her childhood in Tillamook, Oregon growing up on a dairy farm where all her cows had names. She graduated from Tillamook High School in 1958. She was a tour guide at the Tillamook Cheese Factory, and she attended business college in Salem.
She eventually moved to California, and she owned an Aquarium Store for several years. She met and married her second husband, Bobby “Bob” Lee Lewis in 1969.
Barbara loved learning and enjoyed taking classes in apparel design, business, and quilting. She delighted in teaching for most of her life as a 4H leader, a soccer coach, a baseball and bowling team scorekeeper, team Mom for multiple sports teams, and a quilting teacher. She made the best soccer team banners for all her children’s soccer teams. Somehow, between her and Bob, they managed to attend all of her children’s many activities, even while having a career and owning her own business. Barbara never sat still, she was always cooking, canning, sewing, knitting, or crocheting. If she wasn’t at her children’s activities, she was watching sports. She loved basketball, football, baseball, hockey, and every other sport.
She and her husband Bob had planned on moving back to Oregon for many years. In 1996, two of her dreams became true. They were able to move to Cloverdale, Oregon, and she was able to open BJ’s Fabrics and Quilts. She always had a smile on her face, and she always had a good story to share. She loved all her friends and the community support of Cloverdale and Pacific City.
Barbara was a beloved ‘Grams’ to Jessica Lewis, beloved Mother to Harriett and Jesse Lewis. She was a beloved sister to SueAnn Irving and Jane Sturgis. She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Sims, her husband, Bobby “Bob” Lewis, and her son, Jesse Lewis. Her family was so important to her and she wholeheartedly loved them all, including her cousins, nieces, nephews, and she had a very special place in her heart for her great-nieces and great-nephews. She was so proud of them and all of their accomplishments. She enjoyed every visit when they came to the coast and she made beautiful quilts for many of her young family members and these quilts are treasured by all.
Services will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon on Friday September 20, 2019 2pm.
A Celebration of Barbara’s Life will be held at Pacific City Community Center Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 11-2pm and we request that you wear purple, Barbara's favorite color. Please bring a dish to share and bring a photo or written story about Barbara to leave with her family so they can share your memories at a later date.
