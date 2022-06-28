Barbara Jean Bell passed away June 13th with family by her side at home. She was born July 6, 1940 in Amity, Oregon to Monta and Spicie Davis. Barbara was a twin, and the youngest of her 13 siblings. Barbara married Kennth Bell on August 8th, 1959 which lasted 62 years. She and Ken both ran Bell’s Office Supply for 30 years in Tillamook, Oregon. After retirement, Barbara volunteered at the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce. Some of her hobbies were cooking, singing and crocheting. She was also a member in Sweet Adeline’s and the Red Hat Society.
Barbara is survived by her husband Ken Bell. Her Son, Russell and wife Debbie Bell of Scappoose, Oregon, Daughter, Emma Jodine of Tillamook, Oregon. Adoptive daughter, Shraddha Aryal Banskota of Los Angeles, California. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Tillamook Swiss Hall, Sunday July 17, 2022 from 2 – 4 p.m.
