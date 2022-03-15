Barbara Ellis Yates passed away on Feb. 6, 2022, in McMinnville Oregon. She was survived by aa younger brother, John Tompkins in Anicordance, Washington; Sons, Ted Yates, Gladstone, Oregon and Brad Yates, Cloverdale, Oregon. She is also survived by four grandchildren and five great-grand children. Barb was born on August 8, 1933 and has lived in South Tillamook County most of her life. The family will be holding a celebration of life service on March 19. at 11 a.m. at the Oretown Church.
