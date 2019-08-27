Barbara C. Shaffer of Bay City, OR was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on December 6, 1927 to Walter and Mable (Mitchell) Glover.
Barbara passed away in Tillamook, Oregon on August 22, 2019 at the age of 91. Barbara was united in marriage to Merton Shaffer in Tillamook, Oregon on April 23, 1948. She was a homemaker, but also held seasonal jobs which included working on Christmas gift baskets at the Tillamook Cheese Factory.
She also worked for C and W Meats in Bay City and for Wustenberg’s Mink Farm. Barbara loved to work in her garden and flower beds. She will be missed by her family and friends. She leaves behind to honor her life her loving family.
Son – Scott Shaffer and wife Lori
Granddaughter – Charity Coon and husband Jesse
Grandson – Lucas Shaffer
Great Grand Children – Brooke Coon, Katie Coon, Jessa Coon, Willow Coon, Finley Coon all of Tillamook, Oregon
Brother – Joe Smith of Vancouver, Washington
At Barbara’s request no services will be held. Arrangements are in care of Waud’s Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.