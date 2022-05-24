Avis Fithian Greene, age 77, died peacefully at her home under hospice care in Portland, Oregon on April 11, 2022. In the last week of her life, Avis was--as always and as she loved--surrounded by family and friends.
Avis was born in Hagerstown, Maryland on March 3, 1945 to the late William Taylor G. Fithian II and Avis E. Funkhouser. Avis graduated from Lincoln High School in San Jose, California in 1963, and earned a BA in Psychology at the University of California at Berkeley in 1967. Avis earned her MA in Psychology from Antioch University in Seattle, Washington in 1978.
Avis began her post-graduate studies at the University of Washington as a pre-med student. But an internship with Professor Jennifer James, a cultural anthropologist working in the Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences department of the UW Medical School, gave Avis experience interviewing women newly incarcerated at the Purdy Women’s Correctional Facility. Dr. James’ research at the time was on women in the criminal justice system, and Avis helped gather ethnographic data for what became known as the Female Offender Project, the first major research project centered on this topic. At the same time, Avis was a volunteer Patient Advocate at the Seattle-based Country Doctor Clinic. Country Doctor was founded by social justice activists in 1971 in an abandoned firehouse, where health care providers worked tirelessly to provide compassionate care to every patient regardless of their ability to pay. This work, along with Avis’s love of people, drew her to study Psychology and choose therapy as a profession.
She was also a writer, mostly poetry, with work published in anthologies over the years. Later in life she found her faith in the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Tillamook, Oregon. She was a devoted member of her congregation and volunteered countless hours of service to her church and community. Throughout her life she was surrounded by the colleagues, friends, and family who loved her quick wit, curiosity, and her endearing spirit.
Avis is survived by her brother, William Taylor Fithian III, and her three children from two marriages, W. Clinton Mainland, Sydney Ledford, and Blake Greene. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ada, Matilda, and Lyndon. She will be missed by all who knew her.
