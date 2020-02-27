Austin James Buckmeier was born in McMinnville, OR. on Sept. 29th 1994 to Scott Buckmeier and Leah Schneider. Austin is survived by Scott & his wife April, Leah & her husband Tim, Grandparents Jan & Bob Buckmeier, Lydia & Kevin Buck and Robert & Melissa Olson, 2 brothers, Brenden Buckmeier & Tommy Schneider, his sister Keira Schneider, two step brothers Nicholas Goddard Leake & Clarence Anderson, and countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends he touched along the way.
Austin was on the move the minute he learned to walk. He was constantly asking questions wanting to obtain the most information he could absorb. Austin was fascinated and loved the logging industry. You would find him right by his dad's side at work any chance he could get. Our sweet baby boy with the world at your feet. He was truly a master of anything he set out to do. He was a brilliant drummer with a zing to all his fancy handwork on the drums, not to mention his vengeance with his gaming ability to blast some fools. He had a mind of a true scholar in all his amazing presentations in everything he set out to conquer. His debating ability would give any politician a run for their money. He had a mind that many couldn’t comprehend. He had a true understanding of nature’s beauty and what people meant to him. Your life was cut short but you lived many lives in this short period of time we call life.
He attended schools in Newberg and graduated from Neahkahnie High School. Some of his favorite things were basketball, gaming, and pulling in fish with grandpa on the peaceful Lake Simtustus. He will always be remembered here in our hearts and memories. Rest in peace Austin. There will be a celebration of life at Calvary Chapel 1825 NW 2nd ST McMinnville, OR. 97128 on 3/07/2020 at 1:00pm. Potluck to follow. There will also be a gathering in remembrance of Austin that will take place at a later date in Garibaldi at the Old Mill Marina. Details will follow.
