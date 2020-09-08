August LeRoy Davidson was born June 30, 1927 in Nehalem, Oregon to Carl and Esther (Crown) Davidson and passed away Aug. 28, 2020 in Nehalem, Oregon at the age of 93.
LeRoy married Dorothy Walker on Aug. 25, 1956 in Stevenson, Washington and was married for 64 years.
LeRoy lived his entire life in Nehalem. He drove a log truck for 50 years and after he retired, he drove a dump truck for awhile.
LeRoy enjoyed fishing, hunting and clam digging with friends and family.
He also enjoyed working in his yard, mowing and pruning shrubs.
LeRoy is survived by his wife Dorothy Davidson, three children, Dennis LeRoy Davidson, Debby L Davidson and Daryl Davidson.
Eight grandchildren, Josh, Andy, Ivan, Willie, Brian, Kellyn, Carrson and Andrea Davidson. 1 great grandchild, Ellie Davidson.
Arrangements in care of Waud’s Funeral Home, Tillamook.
